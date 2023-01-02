georgia-opens-as-record-favorite-over-tcu-in-national-championship-game

Oddsmakers don’t think much of TCU’s chances against Georgia for college football’s national title game. The money doesn’t care about the fairy tale Frogs when it comes to SEC might.

But the lopsided point spread, especially given that it’s a national championship, still is astounding. FOX Bet put the spread at 13.5 points, with the over/under at 61.5. That’s the largest point spread for any BCS or CFB title game dating back to 1998.

The point spread also seems low considering what unfolded in the two defense-optional semifinals. TCU sprinted past Michigan, 51-45, in the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl in history. Then Georgia survived Ohio State, 42-41, when the Buckeyes 50-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left on the next-to-last play of the game.

But TCU coach Sonny Dykes shrugged off the underdog role. The Frogs haven’t won a national title since 1938. Expectations are low, but that’s OK.

“I think we all have a chip on our shoulder,” Dykes said. “It’s part of the Horned Frog way. It’s just the way. And, again, that’s what makes the place special.”

Maybe the oddsmakers believe TCU can’t score so many points against Georgia, the defending national champs. The Bulldogs lead the SEC in scoring defense, allowing only 14.8 points per game. The Horn Frogs yawn at that stat. Been there, scored a lot of points. Michigan allowed only 13.4 before encountering TCU.

But Georgia’s offense will be challenging to stop. The Frogs play a 3-3-5, which is designed to thwart up-tempo offenses in the Big 12. The speedy defense also can withstand a decent running team. However, Michigan thought it could pound the Frogs on the ground. The Wolverines did gain 186 as a team, but half of those yards came on two plays.

Georgia ran well against Ohio State. But the Bulldogs needed the arm of Stetson Bennett to keep up with C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes. Bennett threw for a career-high 398 yards, with three touchdowns. His final throw, with 54 seconds to go, proved to be the game winner. It was only the second time this season that Georgia didn’t win by double digits.

“I looked around and there were just a bunch of determined strong stares from all the dudes,” Bennett told reporters in post-game. “It gave me confidence.”

Both Bennett and TCU quarterback Max Duggan were Heisman finalists. Duggan, in fact, finished second to Caleb Williams. Duggan struggled some against Michigan, tossing two interceptions. But he did throw for two touchdowns and he scored twice on the ground. The Frog QB will run. He’s posted two 100-plus rushing games this season. He gained 57 against the Wolverines.

But stats only matter in the lead up to the game. Here’s one that’s also telling when it comes to the TCU-Georgia point spread. According to FOX Sports, the previous record for national title point spread was for the 2002 BCS game. Miami was a 12-point favorite over Ohio State. Yet the Buckeyes won 31-24 in double overtime.