Georgia Player Devin Willock Left Lasting Impact on Grandfather, Grandson Hours Before His Death

Sometimes, we don’t always see the good things that athletes do for others. The late Devin Willock showed Georgia fans what it’s all about. The Bulldogs won the college football national championship last Monday and were going around Athens celebrating on Saturday.

While the celebrations and things were going on, Devin Willock made a fan’s day. There are moments that you remember for life as a young sports fan, getting to meet guys like Willock are always up there with the best of them.

For Sam Kramer and his grandson, these pictures with Willock will last a lifetime. The memory will live on with this family forever.

Special thank u to @DevinWillock for taking time for my grandson when he didn’t have to. U went out of ur way to make him feel special and U made his day!! Good luck next year! Go Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/3pgfXAMBFQ — Sam Kramer 🖤❤🐶 (@samkramer76) January 14, 2023

Georgia football isn’t just a team or a brand. It is a lifestyle. For so many out there, sports connect family, friends, and others. Devin Willock and this young fan came together over the love of football. The love for the University of Georgia. And of course, the love of the Dawgs.

UGA Releases Statement on Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy Deaths

It must have been hard to get up this morning for many involved with UGA Athletics. The news about Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy is devastating. The UGA Athletic Association released a statement on the tragedy.

“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this difficult time.

“The UGA Athletics Association will work with our medical team as well as our mental health and performance personnel to make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief. We can provide no further comment at this time but ask that everyone continue to keep those involved in your prayers.”

Devin Willock is going to be remembered by friends, family, fans, and the UGA community for a long time.