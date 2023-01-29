Stetson Bennett, who led Georgia to two straight college football championships, was arrested in Dallas early Sunday on public intoxication charges.

According to Dallas TV station WFAA, police arrested Bennett at 6 a.m. Sunday. They’d received a phone call that a man was banging on doors in the area. The police found Bennett, but did not say whether he also was the person who was responsible for the disturbance. The police determined Bennett was intoxicated. And they took him to jail.

Stetson Bennett is in Dallas to train for next month’s NFL Scouting Combine. He’d turned down an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl, which is akin to a combine. Practices for the Senior Bowl start this coming week.

Earlier this month, Bennett directed the Bulldogs to a runaway win over TCU in the national title game. Coincidentally, the TCU campus in Fort Worth is about a 30-minute drive from where police arrested Bennett.

Stetson Bennett Aiming for April’s NFL Draft

The Georgia quarterback, who started his career as a walk-on, was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, college football’s highest individual honor. He threw for 4,127 yards and 27 touchdowns his senior year.

And now he’s training for next month’s NFL Combine and April’s NFL draft. Although it’s still early in the scouting process, Stetson Bennett isn’t in the top layer of elite quarterback candidates. Scouts believe he’s a third-day draft selection. That means he has a draft grade of fourth through seventh round.

The top quarterback draft candidates are Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, and Kentucky’s Will Levis.