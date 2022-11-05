georgia-qb-stetson-bennett-has-perfect-celebration-after-tennessee-fans-leaked-his-number

Thanks to Tennessee fans, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett probably thought about a specific touchdown celebration all night.

Bennett, quarterback of the defending national champion Bulldogs, led his team in Saturday’s game against the top-ranked Volunteers. Tennessee-Georgia was the glamour game of this college football Saturday. And Bennett had lots of motivation, thanks to some Vols pranksters, in this game between the hedges at Sanford Stadium.

Tennessee fans leaked Bennett’s cell number, so folks kept calling the quarterback all night. But at least for the first half, there’s nothing like giving a quality player like Bennett extra motivation in a big game.

The Vols were the first on the scoreboard, with Tennessee taking a 3-0 lead over Georgia on Chase McGrath’s 47-yard field goal within the first five minutes of the game. Then came Bennett’s heroics to answer the Vols field goal. He scrambled for a 13-yard touchdown.

STETSON BENNETT JUST WANTED IT MORE😤



pic.twitter.com/sRFYYe2UH8 — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 5, 2022

But that clip cuts off a key moment. As Bennett celebrated the TD, the QB gave me the call-me sign, as noted by Barstool Sports.

“Tennessee fans leaked Stetson Bennett’s number and called him throughout the night last night. After his first TD of the game he hit them with this.”

You can spot the mockery in this photo.

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett celebrates with a call-me sign after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

And Bennett wasn’t finished with his Tennessee torturing. He and receiver Ladd McConkey combined for a 37-yard touchdown to pad the Bulldogs lead to 14-3. Then Bennett had his hand in a third touchdown, throwing a five-yard strike to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. At halftime, Georgia led Tennessee, 24-3 as rain set in over Athens. By the end of the third quarter, Georgia owned a 27-6 cushion.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker owned all the pre-game hype, although Bennett won the national title. Maybe the game is an early glimpse at this year’s national championship. Both the coaches and the media polls list the Bulldogs coming into the game. However, the initial College Football Playoff poll ranked the Vols in the top spot.

Plus, the game could crown an early November Heisman Trophy favorite. Hooker was near or at the top of most pre-Heisman polls. However, former Heisman winner and Florida legend Tim Tebow said don’t discount Bennett.

“It’s absolutely not over for Stetson Bennett,” Tebow said on Friday during SEC Nation. “So much of it is what have you done lately and that creates hype.”

But hopefully, it’ll be the last Bennett hears from some Tennessee trolls.