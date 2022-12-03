Georgia Returns Blocked FG for Touchdown on Wild Play, College Football Fans Roast LSU

The 11th-ranked LSU Tigers (9-3) of the SEC West are currently taking on the No. 1 team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) in the 2022 SEC Championship Game.

However, things haven’t started exactly peachy for the Bayou Bengals.

After a mostly scoreless first quarter, LSU lined up for a 32-yard field goal attempt to give themselves some early points. However, the field goal backfired in a big way.

The Bulldogs blocked the field goal attempt after a high snap. After the Georgia blocked FG, a few Bulldog defensive linemen go running back toward the sidelines in celebration.

Then, we see a few LSU players look off, dejected. However, no one seems to notice that the ball is still in play and settled to rest around the 4-yard line.

That is, everyone but Georgia’s No. 29: Christopher Smith. Smith tracks down the ball and looks around to make sure the coast is clear. He seems shocked that no one had rushed over to the ball, and after glancing around, he picks it up and starts running toward the opposite end zone.

With a convoy of blockers, Smith was able to waltz right in the end zone for an early special teams touchdown for the top-ranked Bulldogs.

For Georgia, it was a heads-up play by a senior player. However, for LSU, it was a bone-headed mistake that fans on Twitter are having a field day with. Plenty of fans reacted to the head-scratching first quarter moment.

“Nice heads up play here by LSU,” Barstool Sports tweeted, along with a video of the missed field goal.

Fans React to the Georgia Blocked FG

Wes Blankenship of On3 Sports and DawgsHQ, tweeted a hilarious gif reenacting Smith’s surprise at the lack of LSU Tigers around him.

Another person commented about Smith’s heads-up play with a hilarious comparison. “My man looked at the ball like a kid going up to a house on Halloween where they leave the bowl of candy out.”

Others took the opportunity to roast LSU for their lack of understanding and execution, especially in such a critical moment.

“LSU Special Teams >>>,” Reddit CFB tweeted.

Then, many fans were bewildered by how players at such an elite level of competition wouldn’t have known the ball was a live ball.

“Unbelievable at that level of football,” one fan wrote. Another agreed, but said they weren’t all that surprised considering LSU’s previous special teams woes.

“The worst part? None of us are shocked,” another tweeted.

The big play by Christopher Smith wasn’t the only one in his career. In the 2021 season opener against Clemson, he intercepted DJ Uiagalelei and returned it 74 yards for the only touchdown of the game. Georgia ended up winning 10-3.

Then, in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Christopher Smith notched an interception and a career-high seven tackles in Georgia’s win.