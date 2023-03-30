Georgia Tech head football coach Brent Key made an impassioned plea for change just days after a shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville left six people dead, including three 9-year-old children.

Key, whose mother was a third grade school teacher, said that nothing about his stance was political nor religious — he just wants to see someone do something.

I’ve never made a political social media post in my life, and I’m 100% comfortable posting this. It’s not political. I’m posting it because my wife is a teacher. And because we have 2 school-aged kids. And because I’m proud to work with @CoachBrentKey and call him a friend. pic.twitter.com/kJLTafvmOa — Mike Flynn (@MFlynnGT) March 29, 2023

“I don’t want to sit here and make any political statements or any religious statements or anything about that. I will not do that,” Key said, per Mike Flynn of Georgia Tech Athletics.

Key continued, mentioning his five-year-old daughter, who was in a school play when the shooting occurred. He called for everyone to come together to invoke change.

Brent Key Calls for Change After Nashville Shooting

“Something’s got to change,” Key said. “My mom was a third grade schoolteacher her whole career. I’ve got a five-year-old daughter… who was doing a school play when that happened… My wife cried four or five times on the day. That’s magnified by millions across the country and the world. There’s nothing political and there’s nothing religious made about this, but something has to change and I had a chance to stand up here and be in front of a camera.

“And if one person hears me say that and agrees and does something to help force a change and something to happen and 1,000 other people say something negative about it, I don’t care because it worked. If this one thing I say can help somebody else say something and have the guts to stand up and say something and maybe the guts to stand up and do something, then maybe something will happen.

“But as long as people sit there and bicker and argue, more and more kids are going to die because it hasn’t changed. So something’s got to change. Everybody, please. Do something. Whoever listens to this, send it somewhere else, send it to somebody. I don’t know. Let’s all do something together to help. It’s the most heartbreaking thing in the world to think about your daughter going to school, where she’s supposed to be safe and protected. It is. It’s bulls—. It is.”

The shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, was fatally shot by police. A former Covenant School student, Hale carefully planned the attack, per officials. Hale’s parents said that Hale had been under doctor’s care for an emotional disorder, Nashville Police Chief John Drake revealed Tuesday, according to CNN.