WATCH: Georgia True Freshman Malaki Starks Hauls in Ridiculous Interception vs. Oregon

Welcome to the SEC, Malaki Starks. The true freshman from Georgia has already made a huge impact in his first collegiate game on one of the biggest stages in Week 1.

Late in the first quarter of Saturday’s Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between Georgia and Oregon, the Bulldogs freshman hauled in a ridiculous interception off Ducks quarterback Bo Nix. It’s already taken social media by storm.

This Georgia interception was 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KBzeY1289E — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) September 3, 2022

The Dawgs capitalized on the interception, marching down the field and adding another touchdown to the early lead. Georgia completed a 7-play, 92-yard drive to take an early 14-0 lead on the Ducks.

Saturday’s matchup in Atlanta is one of the premier contests of Week 1. It’s a top-25 showdown between No. 11 Oregon and reigning national champion and third-ranked Georgia.

Some freshmen might be intimidated by this kind of stage in an opener. Not Malaki Starks. He’s already showing he belongs on the field in the SEC.

Back-to-Back Picks for Bo Nix

Bo Nix might not be playing in the SEC any longer, but his life isn’t getting any easier. The former Auburn quarterback got a re-introduction to Georgia’s dominant defense in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game Saturday.

First, it was true freshman Malaki Starks making an incredible interception to create some early momentum. Then, Chris Smith followed it up with a pick of his own.

Just seven plays after Nix’s first pick of the game, Smith recorded Georgia’s second interception. He didn’t show off the same acrobatic levels as Starks, but it might’ve ended Oregon’s hopes of an upset bid early.

Christopher Smith eyes this Bo Nix INT down with ease pic.twitter.com/zcaHnU8zBH — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 3, 2022

Georgia entered Saturday’s game as the defending national champion in college football. Oregon came in as one of the favorites to win the Pac-12.

The Dawgs flexed their muscles early defensively and already look prepared to defend their crown.