Georgia’s Kirby Smart Unleashes Profanity-Laced Rant Ahead of Tennessee Game in Reported Leaked Audio

Kirby Smart isn’t in a playful mood, and his team surely knows that. In a video going viral this weekend, you can hear what sounds like Kirby Smart unleashing an expletive-filled tirade at his team ahead of their matchup with the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

He called out his players for not concentrating and blaming others for missing assignments. “His fault, his fault, his fault,” he complained. He said the players have been engaged in some “finger-pointing BS.”

VOL NATION..WANNA LITTLE PEAK INTO THE MIGHTY DAWGS PRACTICE THIS WEEK?? 🧡🍊☝️🧡 “Y’all Can’t Cover Shit” -Kirby Smart 🧡☝️🍊🧡Sound like Kirby isn’t to happy. We’re in their heads and it isn’t even game time. The ORANGE STORM is coming… @sloan_mcbee pic.twitter.com/TXEfD8KhrF — Purple Rain (@stacheguyGBO) November 4, 2022

Smart also had some words for the secondary, saying that they can’t “cover s***.”

Clearly, Kirby Smart wants to do everything in his power to win on Saturday when his defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs host the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers between the hedges at Sanford Stadium.

Last weekend, the Bulldogs defeated rival Florida 42-20. Georgia pulled away in the fourth quarter after the Gators kept it close in the third. Tight end Brock Bowers caught five passes for 154 yards and a touchdown in the matchup.

Meanwhile, last week, the Volunteers easily knocked off Kentucky 44-6 on Rocky Top. Quarterback Hendon Hooker, Heisman Trophy hopeful, threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored a rushing touchdown on the afternoon.

Luke Bryan Serves as College GameDay Guest Picker Before Kirby Smart and Georgia Host Tennessee

College GameDay announced it will be visiting Athens this week. The undefeated and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the also undefeated and third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a highly-anticipated SEC East matchup.

The show announced the news on its Twitter page, asking: “YOU READY, ATHENS?!”

College GameDays’ announcement comes paired with a video that hypes up the consequential showdown between the two best squads in the SEC.

And on Thursday, a Georgia native announced that he would be the guest picker on the show: Luke Bryan. Luke Bryan will head to Athens, and it won’t be hard to guess who he’s supporting Saturday. Bryan followed a long line of celebrity guest pickers this season, including Jack Harlow, Stephen A. Smith, and Luke Combs.

So far this season, College GameDay has visited some exciting locations for even crazier games. The crew first made it to Pittsburgh for the re-installment of the Backyard Brawl, where Pittsburgh escaped with a 38-31 victory over WVU. Then, the crew made it to Columbus, Ohio to cover the Buckeyes beating Notre Dame 21-10.

Next, the show went down to Austin to cover Texas’ near upset of the then-#1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. They headed to Boone, North Carolina to cover Appalachian State’s shocking last-second win over Troy. On September 24th, College GameDay ventured to Knoxville to cover Tennessee’s narrow victory over Florida. On October 1st, the crew stopped in Clemson to watch the Tigers down the NC State Wolfpack by ten points.

The crew then stopped in Fort Worth to watch TCU beat Kansas in a 38-31 close matchup. The following week, of course, the college football world witnessed Tennessee’s magical 52-49 when against Alabama in Knoxville. The GameDay crew attended that outing, as well. The following week, they headed out to Eugene to watch Oregon continue their impressive winning streak as they downed UCLA 45-30. And last week, the show visited Jackson State.