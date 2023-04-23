Gervonta Davis Prediction From March Resurfaces After Brutal Body Blow Ends Fight With Ryan Garcia

Gervonta “Tank” Davis proudly proclaimed last month that he would record a “7th or 8th [round]” knockout of Ryan Garcia in their superfight Saturday in Las Vegas.

Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) must’ve had a crystal ball by his side when he made the prediction, as that’s exactly what happened when the two finally met for the first time in the squared circle. Referee Thomas Taylor called a stoppage to the bout after reaching the count of 10 at 1 minutes, 44 seconds of Round 7.

GERVONTA DAVIS STOPS RYAN GARCIA IN ROUND 7 ‼️



Tank remains undefeated. Garcia takes his first loss.pic.twitter.com/Ogcky1AUqA — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 23, 2023

The finishing blow was a left hand to the liver of Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs), which knocked him down to one knee, struggling to catch his breath. Whereas Garcia quickly made it to his feet and beat the count after Davis rocked him with a left hand counter to the face in Round 2, this shot was different.

Even if Davis didn’t know it at the time.

“I thought he was going to get up,” Davis said, via ESPN, ‘but I like to play mind games, so when he was looking at me, I was looking at him trying to tell him, ‘Get up,’ and then he just shook his head, ‘No.'”

Like his adversary, Garcia believed he would be able to get up.

“I couldn’t breathe,” Garcia said. “I was going to get back up, but I just couldn’t get up… He just caught me with a good shot. I don’t want to make no excuses in here… I just couldn’t recover… He caught me with a good body shot, snuck under me and caught me good.”

Gervonta Davis Cements Himself As One of the Faces of Boxing

How did Davis know the eventual stoppage would come in Round 7?

“It was me just trying to get into his head, you know,” Davis said. “I really don’t know. But once I got in there with him, I felt skill-wise, it would be all me.”

It was all Davis for majority of the match, as the WBA Regular lightweight champion put on a tactical display despite conceding 4.5 inches in height. Davis landed 34% of his punches to Garcia’s 24%, including the Round 2 knockdown which looked as if it had the power behind it to end the bout.

“The first knockdown was just him not knowing his placement, and I knew that I was the smaller guy, and my coach [Calvin Ford] was telling me in camp that he’s going to come up with his head up, so just shoot over the top,” Davis said. “Once I got in there with him, I felt like skill-wise, it was unmatched.”

Davis, 28, has cemented himself as one of the faces of boxing, going as far to say he’s the undisputed face of the sport while speaking with Showtime reporter Jim Gray after the fight. That’s hard to argue as Davis has run through every competitor he’s faced and has been billed as the “Mini Mike Tyson.”

Tyson himself was among the 20,842 at the sold-out T-Mobile Arena, and paid high compliments to Davis prior to the 136-pound catchweight bout.

“Tank has a lot of arsenal, he’s got a lot of ammunition in his arsenal, and he can box,” Tyson said. “He’s a great boxer, he’s a great, aggressive fighter, he has a great jab, and he’s an all-around good fighter.

“They call him short, 5’5″, but he can do it all pretty much.”