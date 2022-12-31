Texas HC Steve Sarkisian Unloads on Staffer Before Alamo Bowl

Texas (8-5) head football coach Steve Sarkisian was fired up ahead of his team’s matchup against No. 12 Washington (11-2) in the Valero Alamo Bowl Thursday.

Perhaps a little too fired up, as one broadcast crew member found out. With his Longhorns ready to explode out of the tunnel at the Alamodome, Sarkisian appeared to be locked in. But after the broadcast crew member put his hands on Sarkisian to hold him back, the second-year head coach came unglued.

If you’re a lip reader, then you might’ve picked up on what Sarkisian said.

“DON’T F**KING TOUCH ME MOTHERF**KER GET YOUR F**CKING HANDS OFF ME”



“Don’t f—— touch me, motherf—–,” Sarkisian yelled. “Get your f—— hands off me.”

Washington defeated Texas, 27-20, to cap off an impressive first season under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

“Another big night for the ’22 Huskies,” DeBoer said after the game, via ESPN. “It starts with these guys up here [Michael Penix, Wayne Taulapapa, Bralen Trice]. They all played huge huge roles in what happened tonight. It was a culmination of everything we’ve worked on. The things we’ve tried to improve, especially in the latter half of the season.”

Steve Sarkisian, Texas Close Book on 2022 Season

The Longhorns, meanwhile, finished the 2022 campaign 8-5, an improvement on the 5-7 mark the year prior. They were unable to pull themselves out of a 17-point fourth quarter deficit, though Sarkisian noted he was proud of his team.

“I’m proud of our team and what they’ve done from year one to year two,” Sarkisian said. “I think we’re making really good progress, and the key for us now is to take the next step going into year three. All of us have to improve individually so we can improve collectively, but without these guys… what they gave to us and this program will never go unnoticed and is greatly appreciated.”