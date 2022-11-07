Giants DB Xavier McKinney Out for ‘a Few Weeks’ After Suffering Injury While Riding ATV in Cabo

On Monday (November 7th), Giants DB Xavier McKinney took to his Twitter account to announce he is out for a few weeks due to suffering an injury while riding ATVs in Cabo during bye week.

In the social media post, Xavier McKinney shared the news. “During our bye week, I went away to Cabo. While there, I joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs. Unfortunately, I had an accident and injured my hand. The injury will keep me sidelined for a few weeks.”

Xavier McKinney further explained that he is doing everything he can to get back on the field as fast as possible. “So I can contribute to what we’re building here in NY,” he added.

The New York Post reported that the Giants entered the bye week at 6-2. The NFL team will be hosting the Texans on Sunday (November 13th) and will take on the Lions the following week. The Giants are going to be traveling to Dallas for the Thanksgiving Day game against the Cowboys, who are also 6-2.

Xavier McKinney Opened Up About Giants Defense Ahead of the 2022 NFL Season

During a July 2022 interview with the New York Post, Xavier McKinney spoke about the Giants’ defense and what he expected in the 2022 NFL season.

“I think we’ll be relentless,” McKinney predicted. “I think we’ll be risk-takers. We have a defense full of playmakers, we got a defense full of guys that can go out there and get the ball and go out there and make a play each and every play. When things aren’t going our way, I think we are able to bounce back.”

Speaking about defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, McKinney said “He’s had an open mind to everybody’s ideas. He’s an easy guy to talk to. What we love as a defense, we’re able to just go out there and be playmakers. We don’t have to worry about making a mistake on a third down or a fourth down or something like that.”

When asked if the Giants’ defense can be top-10, McKinney declared, “I think so, man. We’re still making strides to get there, that’s what we want to be. But I think we’re gonna have a great defense.”

In regards to how he handles losses, McKinney went on to add, “It’s hard, I’ll tell you that, man. I know how to win. And I think that there was a lot of stuff that we were doing that wasn’t a winning mentality. And sometimes it was players, sometimes it was coaching. It was kind of a mixture of both. I hate losing. I refuse to accept that mentality, and I don’t accept it.”