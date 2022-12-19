Giants DL Dexter Lawrence Has Hilarious SNF Intro, Social Media Lights Up

Dexter Lawrence decided to spice up his Sunday Night Football introduction this weekend, and everyone on social media had some thoughts. It was not something anyone was expecting to hear while tuning into an NFL game.

As the New York Giants introduced themselves during the broadcast of Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders, Lawrence referred to himself as “Sexy Dexy.” It’s now become one of our favorite introductions in the history of football.

Here’s the clip of Lawrence’s epic introduction:

Sexy Dexy has gone prime time 😂 pic.twitter.com/FplMULHkEY — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) December 19, 2022

Now THAT is how you create an epic introduction. It would be cool to see more players in the NFL take this type of approach to these Sunday Night Football introductions.

After all, they’re supposed to be fun, right? Without question, the nickname “Sexy Dexy” will be trending on Twitter after that moment.

So far this season, Lawrence has piled up 25 tackles with six sacks for New York. The Giants entered SNF with a 7-5-1 record.

Dexter Lawrence Makes NFL Fans Literally Laugh Out Loud

NFL fans tuned into Sunday Night Football this week weren’t quite expecting Dexter Lawrence to go that route with his introduction. It caught everyone off guard, resulting in some comical responses.

“So proud of his nickname,” one fan said. Another added, “Absolute legend.”

ClutchPoints asked the question, “How are we feeling about Dexter Lawrence’s new nickname?” One fan responded, “Who said it was ‘new?'”

The most common response, though, was the use of laughing emojis, or the word, “legend.” So, no matter what happens on the field on Sunday Night Football, Lawrence’s introduction might be the highlight.

Lawrence is a former first-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie team in 2019 and has tallied 200 career tackles with 15 sacks.