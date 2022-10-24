Football is a physical game — the one that can cause an injury on any given play. New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger is finding out just how brutal it can get after picking up a crazy and rather uncomfortable-sounding injury in his team’s 23-17 Week 7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bellinger, the Giants’ 2022 fourth-round selection out of San Diego State, is out indefinitely after suffering a fracture around his eye socket and septum. Bellinger was hit in the face by Jaguars rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd. Lloyd attempted to knock the ball out while making a tackle.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for the injury. Bellinger traveled back with the team and was further evaluated Monday. It is uncertain if Bellinger will play again this season.

“Yeah, I think so,” said Giants head coach Brian Daboll Monday, when asked if Bellinger will undergo surgery.

Bellinger is not the only Giant expected to miss time. Rookie offensive tackle Evan Neal and guard Ben Bredeson picked up injuries in New York’s victory as well. The former is believed to have suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain, per ESPN. Bredeson, meanwhile, suffered a PCL sprain. Both are “week-to-week,” per Daboll.

Giants to Miss Reliable Target in Daniel Bellinger

Bellinger, 22, has been a reliable target for quarterback Daniel Jones this season. He has hauled in 16 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns while playing in 61% of the team’s offensive snaps.

The Giants are down to two healthy tight ends on the roster — Tanner Hudson and Chris Myarick.

“Anytime one of your better players gets injured, you’ll always miss him,” Daboll said. “But that’s why you have players on your roster. People are here for a reason. We’ve said this before: We have to find a way to use our pieces the best way we can. So we have two tight ends, we have a practice squad and we’ll try to do the best job we can of utilizing their strengths.”