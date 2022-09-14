Gisele Bündchen Admits ‘Concerns’ Over Tom Brady’s Season 23 NFL Return

Gisele Bündchen revealed in a recent interview with ELLE that she had concerns over her husband, Tom Brady, returning for a 23rd season in the NFL.

Bündchen talked about the violence of the sport and wanting Brady to be more present in the home.

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Bündchen’s words come in the midst of reports that her and Brady are in marital discord over the his decision to make a 180 on his retirement. Brady retired shortly after the 2021 season concluded and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just 40 days later. He took an 11-day break during training camp tending to a “personal matter.”

The two were reportedly engaged in an “epic fight” which resulted in Bündchen leaving their family compound in Tampa. She declined in the interview to speak on Brady’s 11-day absence. Brady, however, explained briefly why he was away after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ final preseason game.

“It’s all personal. Everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with,” Brady said. “We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s— going on. Just gotta try to figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”

Gisele Bündchen “Frustrated” Over Tom Brady’s Decision to Return

A source told People.com on Monday that Bündchen is “frustrated” with Brady’s decision to un-retire. The source indicated that it has put a strain on his personal life.

“Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on the personal side of his life,” the source said. “Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him.”

Bündchen, meanwhile, feels that she has done her part in supporting Brady throughout the years.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Brady],” she said. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing [Brady] succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy.

“At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”