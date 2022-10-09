Gisele Bündchen Alters Tattoo Amid Tom Brady Divorce Rumors

The cameras are on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen seemingly more than ever amid reports that the couple has hired divorce lawyers.

Bündchen was photographed wearing jeans and flip-flops on Thursday while walking into a building in Miami which happens to house legal offices. The photo shows that Bündchen has made a change to the celestial tattoo that resides on her right ankle. Per Page Six, the design previously depicted three stars surrounding a crescent moon.

The tattoo is now a tree with several branches curling upwards around the stars.

It is unclear if the change is related to the rumors surrounding her and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. Bündchen’s other known tattoo — a shooting star on her left wrist — is in honor of her late grandmother.

“She died when I was young,” Bündchen told the New York Daily News. “When I first moved to New York, there were no stars in the sky, so to remind me of her I drew one on my wrist and kept it there for a month, and then had someone draw it in, which is why it’s a little crooked. It’s held up pretty well… It helps me to remember her.”

Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady Divorce Imminent?

Sources revealed to Page Six that Bündchen and Brady have been living apart after an epic fight.

“I’ve never actually thought this argument would be the end of them,” a source told the media outlet. “But it looks like it is. I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Although Bündchen and Brady have not responded to the latest rumors, insiders have shared that the NFL star and supermodel are continuing to remain very involved in their children’s lives. The two share son Benjamin and a daughter Vivian.

Page Six further reported that the two would likely file divorce documents in Florida. An insider also said that the maybe soon-to-be former couple is looking into dividing assets — which includes a multi-million property portfolio.

Meanwhile, sources have also said that Bündchen has been living where the family rented in 2020. There’s no real info about where Tom Brady is currently living. However, Bündchen has not been showing up to any NFL games this season. The couple’s children have made appearances to watch Brady play.

Brady, 45, pulled a 180 on his retirement decision, returning to the Buccaneers in March for his 23rd season in the NFL.