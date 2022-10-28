gisele-bundchen-breaks-silence-on-divorce-from-nfl-star-tom-brady

On Friday, reports surfaced that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady officially filed for divorce. Then, shortly after, the NFL star and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a statement to his Instagram story where he commented on the situation.

Gisele Bundchen released a similar statement shortly after, as well. NFL insider Tom Pelissero posted her statement in a tweet.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” Bündchen wrote, per Tom Pellisero of the NFL Network. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Pellisero’s tweet with Gisele Bundchen’s statement can be viewed below.

Gisele Bundchen Reportedly Gave Tom Brady an Ultimatum

Gisele Bundchen reportedly separated from Tom Brady after he reversing his decision after a mere 40-day retirement in March. She has spent most of her time in Miami since then, without Brady. During this time, Brady and the 3-5 Buccaneers are struggling in his 23rd and perhaps final season in the NFL. Brady remains in the midst of his first three-game losing streak in 20 years after the Baltimore Ravens’ 27-22 victory over the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football last night.

Hours leading up to the Ravens game, U.S. Weekly reported that Bündchen had given Brady an ultimatum.

“Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,” a source told the outlet. “Bündchen, for her part, worries about her husband’s health. She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family.”

Tom Brady and Tampa Bay continue to struggle amid their leader’s off-field turmoil. The Bucs’ offense struggled to move the ball and sustain drives against the Ravens, as it has all year.

However, Tampa Bay also failed to put points up on the board at crucial junctures. Tampa Bay exceeded 20 points in a single game for the first time since Week 5 just because of a garbage time Julio Jones touchdown. It’s only the fourth time this season they’ve reached that average mark.

The couple shares two children. They have a son Benjamin Rein, 12, and a 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake. They also help raise Brady’s son John Edward, 15. John Edward’s mother is Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan.