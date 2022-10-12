Weeks after rumors about her alleged troubled marriage to Tom Brady began to circulate, Gisele Bundchen seemingly has broken her silence about the situation.

Gisele Bundchen responded to author Jay Shetty’s Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11th) with a prayer emoji. The post reads, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”

PEOPLE reports that Gisele Bundchen’s response to the social media post happened just one day after the supermodel was seen visiting spiritual healer, Dr. Ewa, in Miami, Florida. Sources confirmed to the media outlet that Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer after months of “tension” with Brady. The NFL legend has also hired his own divorce attorney.

Sources had previously told the media outlet that the conflict between Gisele Bundchen and her husband began in part when the quarterback announced his return to the NFL a little over a month into his retirement. It was noted that the supermodel was not thrilled with how her husband handled his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“She was so happy when he announced his retirement,” the source said. “And she wasn’t thrilled at all when he went back on that. They’re hitting a rough patch. But I know they’re trying, or at least he’s trying, to figure out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better.”

Another source also said that Brady is “totally devoted” to his children during the NFL offseason. “No other husband gets six months off a year to be totally devoted to just their family. And during the season, yes he travels for games and trains, but he’s with his family a lot too.”

Tom Brady Talks About Mental Health Amid Martial Troubles With Gisele Bundchen

Meanwhile, during his appearance on Jim Gray’s Let’s Go! SiriusXM show, Tom Brady addressed his mental health.

“Everyone has different situations, you know, in their life and children,” Brady explained. “You worry about their mental health. You worry about your parents [and] obviously yourself. I think I’ve had to learn a lot of things over a long period of time in sports.”

Brady further explained that he believes there is an intense amount of stress that everyone deals with. “And how do you relieve stress so that you’re not inflicting so much damage on yourself through kind of a stress response?”

Brady further shared the importance of finding ways to relieve that pressure. “So [it’s] something I’ve always continued to try to work at, and it’s obviously a challenge for me and different forms of whether it’s physical therapy or mental therapy, you know, all those things I’ve definitely done over the years.”