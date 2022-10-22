Gisele Bündchen Hires Top Divorce Attorney Amid Split With Tom Brady

Things are reportedly getting “nasty” between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen amid the couple’s split.

Per Page Six, Bündchen recently hired Tom Sasser, managing partner of the law firm of Sasser, Cestero and Roy. Sasser is regarded as the top divorce lawyer in the state of Florida. The West Palm Beach divorce attorney has previously represented high-profile clients including Tiger Woods and Jeff Gordon.

Brady and Bündchen have reportedly been living apart for months after engaging in an “epic fight” over the summer. The two are at odds over Brady’s decision to do a U-turn on his retirement. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced following the 2021 NFL season that he was calling it quits, but reversed course 40 days later. Brady was absent from training camp for eleven days tending to a “personal matter.” The two are actively looking at ways to divide their wealth and property.

A source indicated that the two are not fighting over their kids — son Benjamin, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian.

“Things are very nasty between Tom and Gisele because of the lawyers,” a source told Page Six. “They are ready for a fight. Tom and Gisele are not battling over the kids, they both want joint custody. But it will take some time to divide their immense wealth and property all over the world.”

The source notes that this is likely the end of their 13-year marriage.

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now,” the source said. “They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Tom Brady Talks Retirement as Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors Heat Up

With the Buccaneers (3-3) struggling offensively through the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, there has been speculation that Brady could call it quits midseason. The 45-year-old, however, isn’t ready to move on just yet. Speaking with the media Thursday, Brady said that he remains committed to the Buccaneers.

“I love the sport,” Brady said with a grin on his face. “I love the teammates. [I] want to do a great job with this team like I always have. So, no retirement in my future.”

Chris Simms, former NFL quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst, said on “Pro Football Talk Live” Wednesday that he would not be surprised if Brady retired during the season.

“Normally I’d feel like it’s Rodgers that would be that guy,” Simms said. “But because of this year and some of the off-the-field stuff that’s hitting home and personal stuff with Brady, this is the one year I feel maybe it might be Brady.”

Simms expounded on his comments and said that this is a “weird” season for Brady.

“I think Rodgers is usually the guy to be more renegade and be like ‘screw this, I’m out of here,’” Brady said. “But this is a weird year where we’re seeing Brady do weird crap and having personal issues.”