Gisele Bündchen Makes First Major Public Appearance Since Divorce From Tom Brady

After two months, Gisele Bündchen is out and about following her divorce from Tom Brady. She was recently spotted at a red carpet event. The 42-year-old model and businesswoman was in attendance for a special event in Sao Paulo, Brazil and she was all by herself.

When you’re a big star like Gisele Bündchen, you have certain obligations to get to. That means a return to the fashion world and to red carpets. Vivara, a jewelry store in Sao Paolo was celebrating its 60th anniversary and of course, being one of the most famous Brazilians in the world – Gisele was there.

Sans her ex-husband and in a new era in her life, Gisele was seen wearing a gold gown that showed off her arms and a little bit of her torso. She kept it basic, with natural makeup and looked the part at the big event. You can see those photos via Fox News.

In recent days, Gisele has been seen acting cordially with Brady online. Nothing major, but a few comments here and there on Instagram. Usually, if Tom posts about the kids, she’s ready to reply with a heart emoji or something similar. When it comes to the kids, these two parents are a united front still.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Begin New Single Lives

It is clear that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are moving on to new parts of their lives. The divorce has opened up new avenues for both parties involved. For Gisele, that means back to doing what she usually does. That’s going to events and traveling the world and more.

As for Tom Brady, that might mean another year of playing in the NFL. It is clear that he can sling the ball still, but another year could be a big downturn waiting to happen. No one knows when that moment will come for the GOAT, but it will eventually.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are their own people. Now they are able to express that and get on with their lives without the distraction of their own relationship in the way.