Gisele Bündchen Misses Tom Brady’s Game for Second Week in a Row Amid Marital Issues Reports

Further reports about legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen’s marital issues came out over the weekend. On Sunday, once again, Brady’s wife did not attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers home game. That’s two weeks in a row that the Bucs played at Raymond James Stadium, and two weeks straight that her absence was glaring.

Instead, cameras captured Gisele Bündchen walking around Miami alone amid the couple’s issues. Last week, their children attended the Bucs’ first home game of the year. But so far, their mother has been absent from each of her husband’s games to start the 2022 season. Bündchen has posted on social media in support of Brady and his teammates. However, her repeated absence continues to add fuel to the fire that the couple are going through a rough patch in their relationship.

Earlier in the week, Hurricane Ian forced Tom Brady and his family to evacuate their home in Tampa. Yet he and his teammates were able to return to Tampa for their primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Reports shared that as Hurricane Ian made landfall, Brady and Bündchen each stayed in Miami with their children. But the couple allegedly stayed apart in separate homes as they rode out the storms.

The couple who married in 2009 share two children together, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Tom Brady also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. On Saturday, the 7-time Super Bowl winner shared a candid photo of his daughter during her horseback riding lesson on Instagram. While Brady is clearly still around his children regularly, he and his wife have reportedly lived separately for weeks now.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Marital Problems More ‘Complicated’ Than Just His NFL Return

Last week, more details came out about Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen f rom sources close to their family. Many previous reports have suggested that their current marital issues stemmed from the future Hall of Famer coming out of retirement.

However, sources shared the couple’s problems have “ nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL.” According to the sources who talked with Page Six, it’s more complicated than Brady just returning to play another season.

“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated,” a source told Page Six. Additionally, another source also claimed that Bündchen is upset over the reports that their issues are over his return to the gridiron. In fact, she thinks those claims are “sexist.”

For weeks now, the longtime couple has reportedly been living apart. That’s not always uncommon during football season since Brady is busy and Bündchen uses this time to focus on projects of her own. During a recent interview she gave to Elle in September, Bündchen also spoke openly when sharing concerns about her husband.

“Obviously, I have my concerns,” Bündchen said to Elle. “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”