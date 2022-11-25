Gisele Bündchen Moves Into New Florida Home Following Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele B ündchen has begun the process of moving into a new home in Miami Beach, Florida. In the process, she’ll become neighbors with now ex-husband Tom Brady, who is building a new house across the creek.

B ündchen is also being assisted with the move by an associate of the jiu-jitsu coach that vacationed with her and her family earlier this month. She was spotted Monday outside the $11.5M Miami Beach home, which s valued at $11.5 million. Cameras saw her directing movers and handing off appliances.

Gisele pointed at different parts of the property with famed designer Constanza Collarte. TMZ‘s cameras caught a glimpse of who seems to be a friend of jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

The man wears a blue Valente Brothers jiu-jitsu T-shirt. He carries a toaster oven and seemed to joke around with the former supermodel.

This marks the second time Gisele has been seen with Valente or his associates of Valente outside of the gym this month. She also just took a trip to Costa Rica with the fighting instructor to Costa Rica.

Sources close to Gisele Bündchen have insisted they’re just friends. Reportedly, Valente tagged along on the vacay merely to help coach her and her kids in the off time, but some think there’s more to their relationship than this.

Joaquim Valente Joins Gisele Bündchen and Family on Vacation

Rumors of a possible romantic partnership between Gisele B ündchen and Joaquim Valente have surfaced in the past month. Eyebrows were certainly raised after a recent trip to Costa Rica.

According to TMZ, Benjamin and Vivian, Brady and B ündchen’s children, have a traveling team with them. There’s a full-time teacher who travels with them, and reportedly, Valente joins as their physical education coach. Their entire collective, including Valente, has made a trip to Costa Rica together before this one.

One source claims that Valente met Bündchen after moving to Miami. She currently resides in Miami Beach with her children, who will also move into the new home. TMZ also made sure to note that it seemed odd that Valente was able to leave his business while he’s with Gisele and her entourage.

While Gisele and Joaquim as an item may remain speculation now, we’ll see what happens within the coming weeks. Giesle’s sources continue to maintain that the pair isn’t romantically linked. However, one source close to the former couple told TMZ the timing of the trip is “interesting” since it comes on the heels of their recent divorce.

The outlet also pointed to one rather steamy Dust Magazine photoshoot Gisele and Joaquim did over a year ago. This shows that the pair is at least comfortable enough to take part in this up-close jiu-jitsu photo shoot.