Gisele Bündchen Not Set to Attend Tom Brady’s First Game vs. Dallas Cowboys

Tom Brady will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of the tunnel in Week 1 for their Sunday night showdown against the Cowboys. His wife, Gisele Bündchen, isn’t expected to be in a box looking on.

Per People.com, Bündchen is not currently scheduled to attend the game, with a source saying it’s “very different” this year compared to year’s past.

“It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around,” the source said. “I’m not saying she can’t possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird.”

Brady, entering his 23rd season in the NFL, is back with the Buccaneers after taking an 11-day break during training camp. Head coach Todd Bowles said that Brady was tending to a “personal matter.” Days after playing in the Buccaneers’ final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, Page Six reported that the couple were engaged in an “epic fight.”

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire,” a source said. “Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Avoiding Talking to Tom Brady About Gisele Bündchen

The source within the Buccaneers has indicated there’s tension between Brady and Bündchen. She reportedly left their family compound in Tampa for Costa Rica after a series of arguments.

“Everyone here knows that there’s tension, but we don’t know how serious it is,” the source said. “So we’re just not talking to him about Gisele. It’s not a topic anyone wants to bring up to him.”

Brady took to the podium voluntarily after the Colts game and briefly discussed his 11-day absence.

“It’s all personal. Everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with,” Brady said. “We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s— going on. Just gotta try to figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”