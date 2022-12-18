Gisele Bündchen Posts Series of Vacation Pics Following Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is making time to prioritize her mental health following her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady. For the last several months, their divorce was made highly publicized.

On Sunday, the Brazilian supermodel posted a string of pictures from her vacation to her home country. During her vacay, she brought her two children, son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, whom she shares with Brady. Check out the post below. On the Instagram post, she also tagged Praia Brava Norte as the location.

The series of pics showed the model snapping a selfie while wearing a leopard-print bathing suit while sitting peacefully on a gray chair. In one photo, the 42-year-old, grinned from ear to ear as she formed her hands in the shape of a heart while in front of a stunning sunset.

In the comments section, her followers were quick to comment on the star’s evident happiness.

“So much love,” wrote Brazilian journalist Fernanda Gentil. Actress Ana Furtado added, “Great to have you guys closer! Enjoy.”

Gisele Bündchen steps out solo for first time since split from Tom Brady

Her post comes after Bündchen made her first red-carpet appearance since finalizing her split from the Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s quarterback. She attended an event for the jewelry company Vivara in São Paulo, Brazil. During the evening, she donned a beautiful gold dress by local designer Reinaldo Lourenço. She accessorized with a gold clutch, heels, a gold bracelet, and earrings.

There’s no doubt this Christmas will be different for the former pair. Although they’re no longer romantically linked, it appears the two are remaining amicable with one another. For instance, if Brady posts a picture of their children on social media, Bündchen is quick to react positively in the comments.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce in October after over a decade of marriage.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” the football GOAT wrote in an official statement via social media at the time.

He added: “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”

The longtime quarterback also revealed how he and his ex-wife intend to co-parent their young children.

“We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure that they receive the love and attention they deserve,” he shared. “We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” he added of the “painful and difficult” choice.

Brady also shares another son, John “Jack” Edward, 15, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.