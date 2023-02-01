Gisele Bundchen reacts to Tom Brady’s retirement announcement months after divorce

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning. Brady posted a heartfelt goodbye video across multiple social media platforms, saying goodbye to the game after a 23 year NFL career.

Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bundchen reacted to Brady’s message via Instagram commenting, “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” along with prayer hand emojis. Brady and Bundchen confirmed their divorce in October of last year following 13 years of marriage. The two had two children together, 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian, 10.

This is Brady’s second retirement, as he retired last offseason then 40 days later decided to return for another season in Tampa Bay. Multiple rumors and reports speculated that their divorce was motivated his decision to out of retirement in March 2022, a choice that Bundchen was not supportive of.

Despite their divorce, her reaction to his latest retirement reveals the two are on good terms. As she acted as his support system throughout the majority of his career.

More on Brady

In Brady’s retirement video, he said, “Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady said. “I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first, so I won’t be long winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

Brady added, “Thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. And I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

Brady’s illustrious career includes achievements like seven Super Bowl wins, five Super Bowl MVP trophies, and three regular-season MVP awards. He retires as the NFL’s leader in wins, completions, pass attempts, passing yards, and passing touchdowns.