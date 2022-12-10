Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Tom Brady’s Birthday Message to Son

Earlier this week, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen celebrated the 13th birthday of their son, Ben. Both posted heart-warming messages on social media on Thursday, welcoming Ben to his teenage years.

Though Brady and Bündchen have gone through major changes recently — filing for divorce earlier this year — they are still very supportive. After seeing Brady’s birthday post for Ben, Bündchen commented with a red heart to show her love.

“Happy 13th birthday to the newest teenager,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “You are so special and loved. There is no greater gift than being your dad. We love you so much Benny.”

Bündchen posted her own message to Ben on his birthday.

“We have a new teenager in the house ! Happy birthday my sweet angel!” Bündchen wrote. “I am so proud of the kind, loving and courageous young man that you are. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. We love you so much!”

Both parents received a ton of support on Instagram and many fans offered Ben “Happy Birthday!” wishes. He was certainly feeling the love on Thursday.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Have ‘Full Access’ to Their Kids

Even though the relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen took a turn for the worse, they’re doing the best they can to not let it affect their children.

After the divorce went final, PEOPLE reported that both Brady and Bündchen would have “full access” to their two children. They wanted to make the situation as easy as possible.

“They can see whichever parent they want. They’ve got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent,” a source told PEOPLE. “That’s not who either of them are.”

“The kids adore them both, and they’ll have full access to both, whenever they want,” the source continues. “They’re not vindictive like that.”

Bündchen chiming in on Brady’s post indicates that the two parties are at least remaining cordial throughout the rough process.