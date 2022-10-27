Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Gives Tom Brady ‘Ultimatum’ to Retire

New reports claim that Gisele Bündchen has given Tom Brady an ultimatum. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback can either retire from the NFL or she’s “gone for good.”

The latest update in the marital drama between Brady and Bündchen comes from U.S. Weekly.

“Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,” a source told U.S. Weekly. “Bündchen, for her part, worries about her husband’s health. She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family.”

Brady and Bündchen married in 2009 but have recently fallen on hard times. Things took a rocky turn when the quarterback un-retired from the NFL, deciding to return to Tampa Bay for at least one more season.

The 2022 campaign marks Brady’s 23rd in the NFL. He owns seven Super Bowl rings and will go down as one of the all-time greatest players in the history of the league.

Tom Brady Says Retirement Not Coming This Season

U.S. Weekly‘s report regarding Gisele Bündchen giving Tom Brady an ultimatum comes just a few days after the quarterback dismissed notions of retirement.

Reporters asked Brady about retirement rumors following Tampa Bay’s sluggish 3-3 (now 3-4) start to the season. He squashed that idea pretty quickly during a press conference before the Bucs played Carolina.

“I love the sport,” Brady said. “I want to do a great job with this team like I always have. So, no retirement in my future.”

Tampa Bay lost 21-3 last week in a game against the Panthers. That prompted social media to suggest that Brady step away from the game before things get worse.

Now that Bündchen offered the ultimatum, perhaps Brady rethinks his decision.