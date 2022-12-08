Gisele Bundchen Shares ‘Sweet’ Birthday Message for Teenage Son, Benjamin

Gisele Bundchen had some celebrating to do on Thursday. Her oldest son, Ben, turned 13 this week, making the big step into his teenage years.

Bundchen shared a heartfelt birthday message for Ben in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“We have a new teenager in the house ! Happy birthday my sweet angel!” Bundchen wrote. “I am so proud of the kind, loving and courageous young man that you are. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. We love you so much!”

In addition to the post, Bundchen shared multiple pictures of Ben on an Instagram carousel. The newly turned 13-year-old is the son of Bundchen and Tom Brady.

Tom Brady Wishes Son Happy Birthday on Social Media

The birthday boy got shoutouts on social media from both parents on Thursday. Tom Brady shared a heartfelt message for his new teenage son, as well.

“Happy 13th birthday to the newest teenager,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “You are so special and loved. There is no greater gift than being your dad. We love you so much Benny.”

Ben is Brady’s second child and the first in his marriage with Gisele Bundchen.

On both Instagram posts, fans of both Bundchen and Brady had kind words for Ben, with plenty of “Happy Birthday!” replies. He received a ton of virtual birthday cards to celebrate his special day.

Ben Sends Message to Tom Brady on Gameday

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady aren’t the only ones who can share an awesome message. Ben’s got a knack for sending out positive vibes, too.

Before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, Ben sent his old man an inspirational text. Turns out, it worked pretty well.

“I will be watching,” Ben wrote, per PEOPLE. “Say hi to me on camera.” Brady then responded by saying, “YES!!!”

Ben texted back, “Go and do what you do best. Kick some butt.”

It took some time, but Brady did, in fact, kick some butt. He overcame a 16-3 fourth-quarter deficit and led the Bucs to touchdown drives on each of their final two possessions. Tampa Bay defeated New Orleans 17-16.

Brady might need a few more of those texts from his son over the next few weeks.