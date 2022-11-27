Gisele Bündchen Subtly Supports Tom Brady, Stepson Jack Following Divorce

No bad blood here! Gisele Bündchen took to Instagram to subtly support Tom Brady and her stepson Jack following her divorce from the NFL star.

Late last week, Brady shared a snapshot of Jack playing football and wrote in the caption, “My inspiration.” To which Gisele Bündchen simply commented with a heart emoji. The comment received more than 1,300 likes with over 80 comments.

Brady shares Jack with his ex-girlfriend and Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan. The former couple dated from 2004 to 2006. Following their split, Moynahan had confirmed she was more than three months pregnant and Brady was the father. At the same time, Brady had begun a relationship with Gisele Bündchen. Brady and Bündchen went on to marry in 2009 and have two children of their own, Benjamin and Vivian. They were married for 13 years before officially splitting in October 2022.

Gisele Bündchen Once Spoke About Being ‘Grateful’ For Her Blended Family With Tom Brady

In 2018, Gisele Bündchen spoke to PEOPLE about her blended family with Tom Brady and the situation unfolding with Moynahan in 2007. She and Brady had only been dating two months before the news broke about Moynahan’s pregnancy.

“It wasn’t the ideal situation for anyone,” Gisele Bündchen stated at the time. “There’s no manual to prepare you for that. But I’m so grateful for [Bridget]. I know this was hard, but I couldn’t imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus kid.”

Gisele Bündchen also shared that Jack opened her heart in ways she didn’t know her heart could expand. “I fell in love with him,” she said. Bündchen further explained that the love she has for Jack made her want to start a family with Brady. Originally wanting to wait 10 years to have children, Bündchen and Brady decided they wanted Jack to have a brother or sister close in age.

Along with discussing her blended family, Gisele Bündchen spoke about writing her memoir Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. “Things can be looking perfect on the outside,” she explained. “But you have no idea what’s going on. I felt like maybe it was time to share some of my vulnerabilities, and it made me realize everything I’ve lived through I would never change, because I think I am who I am because of those experiences.”

Gisele Bündchen admitted she when she became a mom, she kind of lost her. “It was like a part of me died,” she explained. “I’d been this very independent person. It was all about me. But now I had this little being, and I suddenly felt I couldn’t do other things and that was very hard for me. All I ever wanted was to be a mom, but when you’re actually experiencing that, it’s a shock.”