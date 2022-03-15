Gisele Bundchen Supports Tom Brady Coming Out of Retirement

Yesterday, Tom Brady announced his decision to come out of his lengthy six week retirement and compete in a 23rd season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Immediately following the announcement, hilarity ensued. Jokes and memes about the legendary quarterback trying to get away from his family after spending less than two months at home poured in from all directions.

The change of plans from Tom Brady was more than enough to make the Buccaneers player a source of amusement for the internet, but today’s interview with Gisele Bundchen regarding his retirement will likely create yet another spike in wisecracks from football fans.

Damn, even Tom Brady saw 7.9% inflation and record-high gas prices and decided he needed to go back to work. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) March 13, 2022

Why? Because the quarterback’s wife fully supports his decision to return to the field, despite expressing wishes for his retirement in the not-so-distant past. Though the statement didn’t come from Bundchen herself, a source close to the family revealed Gisele’s change of heart to People.

“Gisele has been vocal about wanting him to retire for years,” the source says. “But she’s also his biggest cheerleader. He would never do it if she weren’t on board. Everything they do, they decide as a family.”

Now, Bundchen’s support for her husband doesn’t change the fact that she worries about his health. However, Tom Brady felt so strongly about returning to the field that Gisele had no choice but to stand behind him. Another source says, “She wants Tom to be happy, but she is always worried about him getting injured.”

Gisele Bundchen Supports Tom Brady In and Out of Retirement

When Tom Brady initially announced his retirement from the NFL, Gisele Bundchen penned a heartfelt message for her husband on social media. The iconic supermodel writes, “What a ride my love!… You are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met.”

Bundchen goes on to express admiration for Brady’s unending perseverance. “You never once complained over the years about all the bruises and aches and pains,” Bundchen writes. “You just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader there was to all your teammates.”

“There is nothing you can’t achieve,” she continues. “I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds! Words can’t really express how grateful I am to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family for so many years.”

Though the post is still up on both her Twitter and Instagram, Gisele Bundchen didn’t hesitate to shift gears when Tom Brady quickly changed his mind. Beneath his un-retirement announcement, Bundchen wrote, “Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!”