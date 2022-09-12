Gisele Bündchen Tweets Support for Tom Brady But Doesn’t Attend Game Amid Reported Rough Patch

On Sunday night, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady was shown support by his wife, Gisele Bündchen, before their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The famous couple is reportedly facing a rough patch in their relationship due to Brady’s return to the gridiron. But she didn’t let that hold her back from rooting for Brady and his Bucs teammates.

Following last season’s playoff loss, Tom Brady shocked the sports world when he announced his retirement from the NFL. At the time, the 7-time Super Bowl winner cited that he was looking forward to spending more time with his family. However, a couple months passed and Brady stunned the sports world once again by coming out of retirement.

The 45-year-old knew the Bucs had a solid team with Super Bowl aspirations, and wanted to be part of their 2022 campaign. So, he entered training camp this offseason with at least one more season on his mind. Yet reports have come out since then that Gisele Bündchen is less than pleased about his return.

Although they’ve had their issues recently, Gisele sent out a message of support for her husband on Sunday night. Ahead of Tampa’s matchup in Dallas on Sunday Night Football, the supermodel shared a post supporting Brady and his team.

“Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs !” Gisele Bündchen tweeted before the game.

Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! ✨✨✨ — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) September 12, 2022

Bündchen allegedly did not attend the Bucs’ opening game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. A source who spoke with Page Six shared that she “never” attends the season opener. They also added that she is currently believed to be in New York City.

Tom Brady Calls Life a ‘Continuous Process’ Amid Alleged Marital Issues with Gisele Bündchen

Earlier this month, reports came out that the former Victoria’s Secret Angel and her husband were in the middle of an “epic fight.” Their marital issues supposedly stemmed from Brady’s decision to come out of retirement for his 23rd NFL season.

“Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” a source told Page Six recently. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

In fact, in August, Brady hinted at possible off-field issues while answering questions about his 11-day break from training camp.

“It’s all personal, you know. Everyone’s got different situations that they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life,” Brady said at the time. He also added that he had “a lot of s**t going on” before stating that, “[You’ve] just gotta figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”

Further reports came out over the weekend that the 2022 season would be Brady’s last. NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport shared that “the understanding” is that “the end is coming.” Reporters also asked Brady during a press conference last week if he had plans of hanging up his cleats at the end of the season.

“I think we’re all getting one day older at a time,” Tom Brady answered. “We’re all not sure whether we’re going to be here next year or not, that’s the reality for every player, every coach, every parent. You just never know. We should all take advantage of the opportunity that we have.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen tied the knot back in February 2009. The couple share two children together, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Brady is also a dad to 15-year-old Jack who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.