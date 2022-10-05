Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses

While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses.

In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and the Buccaneers. “Let’s go Tom Brady! Let’s go Bucs!”

Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! ✨✨✨ — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) September 12, 2022

Seems supportive enough. However, there have been reports that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have been struggling with their marriage. Some outlets have said there was an epic fight over possibly him returning to the NFL after announcing his retirement earlier this year. It’s now to the point where they are allegedly living separately and lawyering up for a potential divorce.

Twitter users decided to comment on the status in some of the most savage ways. “Imagine not supporting your husband for his last hurrah on football,” one Twitter user wrote. “Which by the same came [first] before eying to married with him! Imagine the pain [you’re] going to bring/give on your 3 children for being a ‘broken family.’”

Another Twitter user pleaded that Gisele Bundchen allows Tom Brady to play football. “Dear Gisele, If Tom wants to play football, let simply. He just loves football. If he is happy, you’re happy. Right? Let him play another 5 please please Gisele. I’m begging you.”

However, not every tweet was directly supporting Tom Brady in this situation. Others were asking about Gisele Bundchen’s goals and happiness. “What about Gisele’s happiness? I think you should let Tom and Gisele concern themselves with THEIR relationship,” a Twitter user stated.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen’s Marriage Woes May Be a Result of An Intense Argument

Sources close to Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reportedly told PageSix that the fallout between the couple started with an epic argument.

“I never thought this argument would be the end of them,” the insider explained. But it looks like it is. I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

The source didn’t reveal what the fight was about. However, they did stress that it was “sexist” to say that the divorce was due to Gisele Bundchen’s issues with Tom Brady returning to the NFL. “As with many marriages, it’s not just one thing,” the source stated.

The insider then said that it was more than just wanting Tom Brady to be present for their family. “Gisele made it clear that she was worried about Tom playing football and that they had had many talks about it. But they have had a series of blowups over the past few years, and this time it looks like there’s no going back.”