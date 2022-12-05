Gisele Responds to Tom Brady’s Birthday Post For Daughter Vivian After Divorce

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are divorced, the two are still parents. So, it is not surprising to see some social media interactions. Gisele has commented on a couple of posts from Brady now since the famous couple split up. When it comes to the kids, differences can be set aside.

The couple had a big reason to celebrate on Monday as their daughter Vivian turns 10. On such a special birthday, Gisele and Tom Brady came together, at least via social media. While they both had their own posts for Vivian’s big day, there was a minor interaction.

Brady captioned his post “Happy 10th Birthday Viv! We adore you and your beautiful heart! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you.”

In response to Brady’s post, his ex-wife responded with a single red heart emoji. It isn’t much, but it is something. A lot more cordial than some divorced couples can be.

Vivian is the youngest of Tom Brady’s three children. Gisele and the NFL quarterback share their daughter and son, Benjamin, together. While it is still pretty early after the divorce, the family looks like they are settling into their new situations and making the best of them.

Tom Brady, Gisele Supporting Their Kids

There have been some moments in the last couple of weeks that show how much the Brady family cares about one another. That includes Tom Brady’s son Jack, his oldest, from his first marriage with Bridget Moynahan. Vivian’s birthday was the latest example.

As I mentioned before, Gisele had her own post on Instagram. She posted a series of photos with her daughter.

“Happy 10th birthday girlie girl! Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in our lives and for always spreading so much love all around you. We love you so much!” Gisele captioned her post.

That little red heart emoji might be all we get from the supermodel-businesswoman on Brady’s posts. She responded with the same single red heart to a post showing Brady’s son Jack playing football with his old man. So, while many things have changed, the family remains supportive of each other no matter what.