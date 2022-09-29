Glazer Family, Owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Announce $1 Million Donation for Hurricane Ian Relief

As Florida prepares to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Glazer family who owns the NFL‘s Tampa Bay Buccaneers is making a big donation. $1 million has been pledged by the family to help the relief efforts. Early video and photos have shown the absolute damage this storm has caused. Every bit is going to help people who really need it.

NFL Insider, Adam Schefter tweeted the news out. The Glazer family, behind the late patriarch Malcolm Glazer, has been in the sports ownership world for years. They purchased the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January of 1995.

The Glazer family, owners of the Buccaneers, announced they will donate $1 million to assist relief efforts following Hurricane Ian. The donation will be allocated to organizations providing support to those most impacted by the storm in Southwest Florida and around the state. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2022

There will be a flurry of relief organizations, non-profits, and more that will go to work in Florida as relief efforts are underway. Getting help to those that need it most is clearly a necessity. There will be thousands without power for a long time and even more that will need other resources to survive.

The Glazer family is also known for being owners of Manchester United, the famed soccer club. Under the family’s ownership, the Tampa Bay Bucs have risen to a value of around $3.68 billion while Man U is worth roughly $4.6 billion – only Real Madrid and Barcelona are more valuable when it comes to soccer teams worldwide.

Over the years, the Glazers have been active in philanthropy in the city of Tampa Bay. They have opened up a children’s museum, as well as a foundation focused on providing eye care for school children. The family has lived in Florida for decades.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Almost Moved Amid Hurricane Ian

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on the Sunshine State, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to move their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Sunday’s game was originally scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. There were plans to move the game to Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium. Then they were ready to play the game at Kansas City.

Thankfully, after the storm has passed through and officials have had a better look at the situation in the city – the game is set to stay put in Tampa Bay. So, we won’t see a neutral site game. We also won’t see Patrick Mahomes gifted a home game. When this is all cleared up, hopefully, more relief comes in from folks like the Glazer family.