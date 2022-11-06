WATCH: Goalposts Come Down as Kansas Notches First AP Ranked Win Since 2010

A momentous victory calls for a momentous celebration. Unfortunately for Kansas, those victories and celebrations have been few and far between over the past decade.

But this season, it’s been a different Kansas. One that got off to a 5-0 start and earned its first AP top-25 ranking since October 2009. And on Saturday against Oklahoma State, the Jayhawks ended another streak. Kansas (6-3) defeated the No. 18 ranked Cowboys (6-3), 37-16, in front of its home fans at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The win snapped a 45-game winless streak to AP ranked opponents dating back to 2010.

A win like that required a rowdy celebration. Reminiscent of the scene in Knoxville a few weeks ago, fans rushed the field in excitement. It didn’t take long for the goalposts to come down and get hauled away across the field.

Kansas had 45 consecutive losses to AP ranked opponents until upsetting No. 18 Oklahoma State on Saturday.



That calls for a goalpost takedown in Lawrence.



🎥 @CFBONFOX | @KU_Football pic.twitter.com/x3Xp3peGrE — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) November 5, 2022

Unlike what we saw when Tennessee stunned Alabama, don’t count on these goalposts being dumped into the Tennessee River anytime soon. Instead, look for landfall in the Kansas River, which is roughly 10 minutes away from the school’s campus in Lawrence.

Kansas Runs it Down Oklahoma State’s Throat in Dominant Victory

Kansas, with backup quarterback Jason Bean under center, snapped a three-game losing streak. The senior had arguably his best performance of the season, completing 18-of-23 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Bean added a season-high 93 yards on the ground on four carries, including a 73-yarder for a score.

Bean was part of a rushing attack which ran for 351 yards. Running back Devin Neal had a career day, rushing for 224 yards on 32 carries and a score.

“The performance of Devin Neal was just outstanding,” head coach Lance Leipold said after the game, via ESPN. “We had talked about how we needed him to have one of those games, and he answered that. “