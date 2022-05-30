Golden State Warriors Get ‘Very Meaningful’ Break Ahead of NBA Finals

Fresh off their series win over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, the Golden State Warriors are going to be fully rested heading into the NBA Finals. By taking care of business against Dallas, Golden State is now enjoying some much-needed rest before opening the Finals against the Boston Celtics.

The Warriors have been one of the top teams throughout the entire 2021-22 season – and that hasn’t changed in the playoffs. After defeating the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Mavericks to get to this point, Golden State is looking to win another NBA championship to cap the campaign.

While they’ll have fresh legs and a focused mindset, the Warriors should be ready to roll on Thursday when Game 1 of the Finals tips off. Their last outing against Dallas was last Thursday, so that is a full week of rest and practice – something that hardly ever happens in the postseason.

“We gave our guys two straight days off, which is almost unheard of, in playoffs or even just regular season,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Sunday, via ESPN. “So it was a great chance to decompress the last couple of days. We won’t have a formal practice until tomorrow. It’ll be the first day we’ll build on our opponent. So I’ve said it many times: You go to the Finals, it’s almost a two-month journey filled with stress and fatigue, so if you can build a little break, it’s very meaningful.”

According to ESPN, the Warriors – just like Kerr shared – had Friday and Saturday completely off. The team met Sunday at the Chase Center for “treatment and light workouts,” and Kerr’s squad will go through full practices Monday-Wednesday. Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set to tip-off at 8 p.m. CT Thursday on ABC.

Warriors Will Open NBA Finals at Home

While the Warriors already get a week off, they also get to open the NBA Finals on their own court. By putting together a successful regular season, Golden State was able to secure home court advantage against any Eastern Conference team – and that’s huge.

As the Warriors will host the Boston Celtics for Game 1 and 2 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, they won’t have to travel for another week. Game 3 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, so Golden State has the luxury of staying home even longer.

“It’s always special to play at home,” Warriors center Kevon Looney said. “Being able to go through your routine, sleep in your own bed, and prepare at home and do things that you’re used to, it’s just a lot more comfortable. It’s a lot better to get the jitters out at home, when the crowd is going for you.”