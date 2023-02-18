Golf Channel Hosts Cara Banks, Brandel Chamblee Go Back and Forth on the Tiger Woods Controversy

Two Golf Channel hosts provided their thoughts on the Tiger Woods controversy from the first round of the Genesis Open. Cara Banks and Brandel Chamblee discussed the PGA Tour superstar’s “prank” on Golf Central Pregame.

Woods drew ire from many when he handed a tampon to playing partner Justin Thomas after outdriving him on the ninth hole on Thursday. Thomas discarded the item quickly and Woods began laughing.

Banks and Chamblee provided their input on the Woods’ “joke.” Neither found the 15-time major champion’s actions funny.

Cara Banks and Brandel Chamblee spent a few minutes discussing Tiger's tampon controversy pic.twitter.com/Flo5k0PzQQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 17, 2023

“I was offended, to be totally honest with you. As a woman, I was shocked to see that the G.O.A.T of our game, at least the current G.O.A.T, is walking around carrying an intimate feminine hygiene product,” Banks said. “I have no idea where this kind of pre-meditated act came from.

“It’s disappointing. It’s a shame that his return to PGA Tour competition is now being surrounded by this narrative.”

Chamblee then responded, “If I were just trying to give the most charitable interpretation for this exchange, I would say that, at best, it was an inelegant and tacky attempt at playfully insulting a friend of his.

“No doubt, offensive to many and offensive to others. But I would say some of the predictable outrage from social media attempts to assign the worst possible intent to his actions. Can’t we just say it was dumb without further maligning him?”

Tiger Woods Apologizes After Second Round of Genesis Open

Heading into this week’s Genesis Open, Tiger Woods drew a ton of excitement to the Genesis Open. Because he’s been so selective in his tournament appearances, most were thrilled to see him back on the links.

It took a turn on Thursday when he pulled the “prank” on Justin Thomas. Once video surfaced on social media, Woods received a ton of backlash for his actions.

Friday, when asked about the joke, Woods apologized.

“It was supposed to be all fun and games but obviously it hasn’t turned out that way,” Woods said. “If I offended anybody, it was not the case — it was just friends having fun.

“As I said, if I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I’m sorry. It was not intended to be that way. We play pranks on one another all the time. Virally, I think this did not come across that way but, between us, it was different.”

Woods finished the first two rounds carding a 1-over-par. That score was good enough to make the weekend cut.