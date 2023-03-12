Golf Fans Call Out NBC Analyst Paul Azinger During The Players Championship

NBC golf analyst Paul Azinger is catching fire from fans again. This time, the commentator irritated the audience on multiple occasions during the PGA Tour‘s Players Championship.

Azinger receives a lot of grief on a regular basis. So why would this week be any different? This time, it seems like comments made about Scottie Scheffler triggered those watching NBC’s coverage of the prestigious PGA Tour event.

During Saturday’s third-round coverage, Scheffler chipped in for eagle on the second hole. Usually, that’s an accomplishment that should be celebrated. But Azinger put his little spin on it, saying it could be problematic if the golfer didn’t control his emotions.

Thanks for that, Paul.

After making the ridiculous comment, several fans tuned into the Players Championship called Azinger out.

“Scheffler pitches in on the 2nd for eagle, and Azinger’s first reaction is that it could be too much of an emotional boost for Scottie,” one Twitter user wrote. “I’m not sure there is a worse take on that shot.”

Scheffler pitches in on the 2nd for eagle, and Azinger’s first reaction is that it could be too much of an emotional boost for Scottie?



I’m not sure there is a worse take on that shot. — JG (@J_2the_G) March 11, 2023

“Paul Azinger cannot read the moment,” another fan said. “Scheffler pulls off an unbelievable shot, and in his monotone tune, he turns it into a negative, talking about how this could lead to a let down on the next hole. Uhmmm… what?”

This might be one of the better tweets we saw regarding Azinger’s comments:

Scheffler: birdie, eagle.

Azinger: This is why this is a bad thing.



Geezus.🙄 — COB (@justapedn_cob) March 11, 2023

Scheffler is a Masters champion and won multiple events during the 2022 season. He can handle pressure just fine.

Paul Azinger Eats His Words as Scottie Scheffler Wins Players

Turns out, Scottie Scheffler didn’t get too much of an emotional high after that eagle. Instead, it fueled him to a large victory at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday.

Scheffler cruised to his sixth PGA Tour victory over the weekend, finishing at -17 for the Players Championship. That score was good enough to win the tournament by five strokes.

Tyrrell Hatton finished with -12 while Tom Hoge and Viktor Hovland both carded -10 in their four rounds. Below was the winning moment for Scheffler:

The winning moment for Scottie Scheffler @THEPLAYERSChamp 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rUOszAs6vT — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 12, 2023

Scheffler’s victory Sunday marked his second of the 2023 PGA Tour season. He also won the WM Phoenix Open, claiming that trophy in back-to-back seasons.

Any comments on that, Paul Azinger?