Golf Fans Roast Viktor Hovland’s Wild Patterned Shirt at The Masters

Viktor Hovland is trying to appease the golf gods at Augusta this week. The PGA Tour star donned an “Azalea” themed shirt for the opening round of The Masters — an ode to the course’s famous flower.

But Hovland’s attire didn’t come without criticism. While some celebrated the unique look during Thursday’s round, several roasted the 25-year-old from Norway.

We’re not typically ones to judge a shirt on the golf course, but Hovland’s choice does look like it started out as a painting canvas before making the switch to golf attire. Here’s a glimpse of his fashion statement on Thursday:

Some fans really disliked the look Hovland went with for Round 1. However, he might want to think about buying a few more after the way he played to start the tournament.

Hovland shot a 65 (-7) and tied for the lead when his day came to an end. It’s hard to argue with those results.

Ugliest shirt with the best score makes sense — Bags (@Bags2121) April 6, 2023

Another fan thought Hovland should be leading the tournament because of his outfit choice. And now you have to wonder if he’s got anything similar to wear over the next three days.

Deserved for the shirt alone https://t.co/RWDV6nx2E0 — Robbie (@rtsmart_) April 6, 2023

Golf analyst Amanda Rose wasn’t a huge fan of the shirt, but decided to give the 25-year-old a pass anyway.

I love Viktor Hovland so much that I’m going to give him a pass on the shirt 😂🌸💚 #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/BycqH687wG — Amanda Rose (@AmandaGolf59) April 6, 2023

Golf Magazine writer Sean Zak was able to get to the bottom of Hovland’s shirt choice for Thursday. Turns out, he really didn’t have a say in the matter.

“I had nothing to do with it. I just wear what they tell me to wear,” Hovland said. “I’d rather have these than the pink pants they had me wear last year.”

Where Did Viktor Hovland’s Shirt Come From?

Hovland’s “Azalea” shirt worn during the opening round of The Masters came from J. Lindberg’s exclusive Tour Collection. It’s one of two advertised.

And, if you want to dress like the 25-year-old PGA Tour superstar, it’ll only cost you $115. That’s right, for just over $100 you can be the best — or worst — dressed golfer on the course for your next round.

There’s absolutely no guarantee you’ll be able to play like him, though. Just a fair warning.

Hovland carded an incredible round to open The Masters on Thursday. He finished his first day with five birdies, an eagle and 12 pars to get to 7-under-par for the round. He didn’t card a single bogey through his first 18 holes, an impressive accomplishment at Augusta.