Brooks Koepka accidentally reveals sex of baby-to-be

This week, pro golf star Brooks Koepka made the mistake all dads-to-be fear when he accidentally revealed the sex of his child ahead of schedule. Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, announced their pregnancy via social media earlier this month but the gender reveal came as a surprise.

At LIV Golf’s latest tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the former Florida State golfer sweetly opened up about what traits he hopes his first child inherits from him and his wife but let it slip that the baby is a boy.

“I hope he gets a lot more traits from my wife than he does me,” the 33-year-old golfer said. “I think, me, probably discipline… I’m pretty disciplined when it comes down to work. And then my wife’s sense of humor. You always want to be funny, right?”

Sims took the accidental reveal well enough, posting on her Instagram story that she didn’t blame her husband.

“Since someone let it out of the bag yesterday, I’ll share our fun little reveal!” Sims shared. “I wasn’t mad at all… (only because my husband thinks I’m hilarious apparently).”

The duo still ended up posting a gender reveal using donuts filled with blue icing. For Mother’s Day, Sims posted a heartfelt message to the moms of the world and proclaimed her excitement at becoming one herself.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all Moms. The ones who are with their children today, the ones who carry their children in their hearts, the ones trying to conceive, the ones who are bonus mothers, and even the fur baby mamas. I love you. I cannot wait to become a boy mom,” Sims shared.

Koepka responded: “Can’t wait for our son to have you as his mom!”

Brooks Koepka, Jena Sims to welcome first child

Koepka and Sims tied the knot in June 2022. They’ll soon be celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

Koepka has won 17 tournaments in his professional golf career — eight of which have come on the PGA Tour. He’s also won four major championships, winning both the U.S. Open (2017, 2018) and the PGA Championship (2018, 2019) twice.

During that impressive stretch, Koepka was ranked the No. 1 player in the world of golf, owning that spot for 47 weeks.

In 2022, Koepka was one of several golf stars to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. Since joining the new league, he’s claimed two victories. His latest win came at the league’s Orlando event in early April, carding a -15 through three rounds.

Outsider’s Dustin Schutte contributed to this report.