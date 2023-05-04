LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka revealed some exciting news on his 33rd birthday this year. The four-time major champion and his wife, Jena Sims, are welcoming a baby into the world.

Sims posted multiple photos to Instagram this week, tagging Koepka on the social media platform. That’s when the couple announced Sims’ pregnancy.

“Happiest birthday, the best is yet to come,” Sims wrote on Instagram. This will be the first child for the couple.

Koepka and Sims tied the knot in June 2022. They’ll soon be celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

Koepka has won 17 tournaments in his professional golf career — eight of which have come on the PGA Tour. He’s also won four major championships, winning both the U.S. Open (2017, 2018) and the PGA Championship (2018, 2019) twice.

During that impressive stretch, Koepka was ranked the No. 1 player in the world of golf, owning that spot for 47 weeks.

In 2022, Koepka was one of several golf stars to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. Since joining the new league, he’s claimed two victories. His latest win came at the league’s Orlando event in early April, carding a -15 through three rounds.

Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson would love to play in Ryder Cup

When LIV Golf jumped onto the sports scene, it drew plenty of controversy. The PGA Tour suspended players who joined the league and major championships had a decision to make: ban them from the prestigious tournaments or allow them to play.

The Ryder Cup must make that same call. And while Koepka and fellow LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson understand the decision is out of their hands, they’d both love to play on the American side.

“I have no idea (if LIV golfers) are eligible,” Koepka said in Australia. “And it’s not up to me so I can’t make that decision, but if they choose us, we’ll be ready to go.”

Johnson made similar comments.

“I would love to, absolutely,” Johnson told the Sydney Morning Herald. The LIV had a weekend tournament in Adelaide, Australia.

“It’s something I’ve always enjoyed playing. And in the last Ryder Cup I played pretty well. It’s one of my favorite events to play in.”

Koepka carries a lot of momentum into the busy summer months of the golf season. He finished second at The Masters, along with fellow LIV defector Phil Mickelson.