Brooks Koepka admitted he blew his chance to win the 2023 Masters Tournament, which gave way to eventual Jon Rahm.

Koepka held the lead at The Masters in each of the first three rounds and went into Sunday’s final round at -11. Going into the final day, he led Rahm by two strokes as the two were paired together.

Koepka shot 75 on Sunday while Rahm shot 69 to win the tournament by four shots.

“Yeah, I’d characterize it as a choke,” Koepka said on Pardon My Take. “It was pretty bad. I mean c’mon you have a four-shot lead, all you gotta do … I was playing good and just choked it away. But it’s alright. We’ll figure it out.”

Koepka won 17 tournaments in his professional golf career — eight of which have come on the PGA Tour. He’s also won four major championships, winning both the U.S. Open (2017, 2018) and the PGA Championship (2018, 2019) twice.

During that impressive stretch, Koepka was ranked the No. 1 player in the world of golf, owning that spot for 47 weeks.

In 2022, Koepka was one of several golf stars to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. Since joining the new league, he’s claimed two victories. His latest win came at the league’s Orlando event in early April, carding a -15 through three rounds.

The Masters performance must sting Koepka at this point. He finished tied for second in 2019 and ‘23 and also tied for seventh in ‘20.

But as he appeared on Pardon My Take, Koepka took the loss in stride. Winning The Masters puts you into golf lore.

Koepka will certainly have his opportunities if he could play at this level, but he “choked” this one away.

Brooks Koepka accidentally reveals sex of baby-to-be

Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, announced their pregnancy via social media earlier this month but the gender reveal came as a surprise.

At LIV Golf’s latest tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the former Florida State golfer sweetly opened up about what traits he hopes his first child inherits from him and his wife but let it slip that the baby is a boy.

“I hope he gets a lot more traits from my wife than he does me,” the 33-year-old golfer said. “I think, me, probably discipline… I’m pretty disciplined when it comes down to work. And then my wife’s sense of humor. You always want to be funny, right?”

Sims took the accidental reveal well enough, posting on her Instagram story that she didn’t blame her husband.

“Since someone let it out of the bag yesterday, I’ll share our fun little reveal!” Sims shared. “I wasn’t mad at all… (only because my husband thinks I’m hilarious apparently).”