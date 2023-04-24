Brooks Koepka is without question, the better-known golfer of the Koepka brothers. His brother, Chase Koepka, plays with him on the LIV Golf Tour, even though much of the general public might not know about it just yet. This weekend in Australia, Chase Koepka gave the golf world an incredible memory to remember him by, as he drained a hole-in-one on the wild LIV Golf party hole, on Sunday afternoon at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia.

Check it out below as Kopeka drains the hole-in-one on the par 3 12th hole, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Absolutely nothing beats a hole-in-one on the party hole pic.twitter.com/rflVENpmq8 — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) April 23, 2023

Koepka landed his shot on the green and the ball slowly trickled into the hole, sending the crowd into a massive roar once it finally dropped in. He threw his nine-iron to the ground and the tee box was immediately showered with beer from every direction.

It was very similar to the Waste Management Open at TPC Scottsdale

It was a pretty cool scene that was reminiscent of the crowd on the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale in The Waste Management Open. Simply put, it was a great moment for the game of golf and it’s good to see the tour allow fans to cut loose in such a rowdy environment.

Chase Koepka finished 24th in this weekend’s tournament with a final score of 10-under. His hole-in-one will undoubtedly be the memory of a lifetime.

Talor Gooch won this weekend’s event, with an impressive final score of 19-under. He fired off two incredible rounds of 10-under on back-to-back days to propel him to victory. Gooch’s back-to-back rounds of 62 set the 36-hole low scoring record for the start-up tour.

Heading into the final round, Gooch led the tournament by 10 strokes. A mid-round collapse on Sunday dwindled his lead to as little as two shots. However, the former Oklahoma State product managed to settle his nerves and bring home the victory.

The crowd in Australia embraced LIV Golf to the fullest this weekend.

Moments like Koepka’s hole-in-one are a clear reminder to the golfing world that the tour has potential, despite many people out there that wish to see the tour fail.

Chase Koepka’s Hole-in-One was a massive moment for the LIV Golf Tour

Chase Koepka’s hole-in-one couldn’t have been a bigger moment for the start-up tour. The video had been viewed over a million times on social media. That kind of exposure is priceless for a start-up tour like LIV Golf.

Chase Koepka has recorded six top-10 finishes since turning pro in 2016. His highest finish in the LIV Golf Invitational Series came in 2022–when he finished 9th place in Chicago. He’s a member of the Team Smash GC, which is led by his brother, Brooks Koepka.