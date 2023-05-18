Dustin Johnson hints he suffered back injury in bedroom incident with Paulina Gretzky

Dustin Johnson happens to be one of the greatest golfers ever to play the game. He also happens to be married to one of the most famous, stunningly beautiful women on Planet Earth. Paulina Gretzky needs no introduction. She’s gotta be one of the most famous women on the planet. Johnson recently returned to the winner’s circle and many people wondered why his game fell off recently. Well, it turns out, he pulled a muscle in his back while he was in the bedroom lifting Paulina.

Check it out below as he reveals how he was injured in his press conference on Wednesday.

🚨#NEW: Dustin Johnson reveals that the cause of his back injury earlier in the year may have come in the bedroom 🛏️ pic.twitter.com/cz8o78Yt3e — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) May 17, 2023

It’s pretty funny to see DJ smile like that. You can kind of tell that he was insinuating the injury happened in the bedroom by the way he was smiling. Luckily for golf fans, he’s back and healthy in time for the PGA Championship. In the 2013 PGA Championship, he finished in a tie for 8th place at Oak Hill (Rochester, Country Club). That’s the site of this year’s event.

While Johnson recently decided to leave the PGA Tour ($125 million), it’s hard to blame him considering the substantial amount of cash he was given to join. He recently got back in the winner’s circle at the LIV Golf Invitational in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Johnson fired 63-63-67. Then he pulled away from Cameron Smith and Branden Grace on Sunday to prevail victorious.

Dustin Johnson is one of the greatest golfers ever to play the game

Once he hangs up his golf shoes, there’s no question Dustin Johnson will find himself in the World Golf Hall of Fame. He’s won two major championships (2016 US Open at Oakmont and 2020 Masters). Not only that, Johnson has suffered numerous other close calls in majors. He’s certainly dealt with his fair share of heartbreak and heartache throughout his career. His exceptional talent is undeniable and it’s hard not to love him because of his carefree demeanor. Johnson has a short memory and that serves him incredibly well on the golf course.

The season that Johnson put together in 2020 will go down as one of the greatest runs in the sports’ history. The South Carolina native won over $23 million in 2020. Not only that he set the record at The Masters with 20-under par. He brought home four wins in 2020 (The Traveler’s Championship, The Northern Trust, the Tour Championship, and The Masters).

It’ll be exciting to see how Johnson plays this weekend at Oak Hill (Rochester, New York) in the PGA Championship. On Thursday afternoon, he’ll tee off No. 1 with Xander Schauffele and Tyrrell Hatton. They are set to tee off at 1:47 PM EST.