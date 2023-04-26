Golf fan takes divot from Augusta National, deletes Reddit account after post goes viral

One lucky fan got a memorable keepsake from Augusta National during the Masters when a divot from a shot fell into his possession. The fan shared his lucky find via Reddit over the weekend, revealing his special memento. The post showed a photograph of the divot planted in a small pot to keep it alive in his home.

According to the fan, the divot came from the 13th hole of the legendary golf course. He added another fun detail to his story in the post as well, revealing that he managed to sneak a piece of the legendary course out inside of a chip bag he had with him.

“Small divot from the 13th hole at Augusta National landed next to me two weeks ago, took it home in a chip bag. It’s thriving,” said the fan via Reddit. The thread started by user u/skinow84 immediately started jokes and congratulations from the most die-hard of golf fans.

Augusta divot goes home with fan

One of the most popular comments on the post was from a commenter joking that “Augusta is going to send an assassin for it.” The comment led the fan who took the divot home to explain a little more about how he came into possession of it.

“I was well within the patron rope, it was going to die anyway, yet I was nervous for some reason. I put it in the potato chip bag with a couple drops of water and planted it the day I got home,” explained the fan.

All in all, it sounds like the fan got a unique once-in-a-lifetime souvenir thanks to some quick thinking and a tasty snack. He didn’t cross into any place he didn’t belong, and nobody seemed to notice his lucky find.

Other fans were quick to remind everyone that a fan infamously tried to steal sand from a bunker on the course over a decade ago. The fan attempted to steal from a sand trap after the tournament had concluded.

After slipping past ropes, he attempted to fill a cup with sand when he was chased by security. After a short chase by Augusta National security and police, he was apprehended and charged with disorderly conduct — getting arrested for his efforts to bring home a piece of the course.

Police at that time indicated that the fan was unsuccessful in stealing the sand and had been drinking heavily prior to the attempt.