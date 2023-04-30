Pace-of-play has been one of the hottest debate topics lately in the game of professional golf. It’s always been kind of an issue in leisurely golf, too. But most people are able to handle pace-of-play issues with civility and class. That was not the case recently in Florida, when a round of golf turned into a brawl between two foursomes.

The melee happened in Lakeland, Florida at Cleveland Heights Golf Course near a tee box. Thankfully, with camera phones everywhere, we have video footage below of this hilarious fight.

Listening to the audio, one group accuses the other of playing slow. One guy says, “It’s the people in front of us, we can’t go any faster.” A push and an awkward kick get the party started.

Check out the fight below. Warning, the video contains NSFW language.

For those of you who continue to say “Grow the Game” and “Make Golf Cheaper” this is on you. (Volume up) pic.twitter.com/9VYlKWsVqs — PGALockerRoom- (@PGALockerRoom) April 26, 2023

Without a doubt, the best line of the whole golf confrontation is when the guy yells, “Bring it B***!” The people recording the video were enjoying it, too. The melee didn’t get that far out of hand before the ranger came over, but the one guy basically charged the other headfirst and fell down on the ground. He ended up knocking the other guy down with his mild attempt of a “Goldberg” spear.

Then when one guy was laying down on the ground on the tee box, his adversary decided it wasn’t a good idea to go in and pummel him anymore. It was a smart move to walk away.

A highly underrated part of the video is when the ranger finally comes over and one of the guys says, “Where the f*** you been ranger?”

The caption above the video doesn’t make a lot of sense. You can’t blame the fight on people that want to make the game of golf cheaper. Just because a golf course is cheap doesn’t necessarily mean there will be a lot of fights.

Disagreements happen on the golf course, but they don’t usually escalate to an actual brawl like the one in Florida.

Golf is an incredible game, but it’s never any fun to have anyone hit into you all day long. On the other side of it, it’s also no fun to sit and wait on the tee box all day. So, it’s easy to see both sides of the argument above. Luckily, nobody got seriously hurt.