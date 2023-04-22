Greg Norman Points To LIV Golf As Cause for Masters Ratings Boost

Greg Norman is taking a bow on behalf of LIV Golf. The co-founder and commissioner of the startup golf league believes players on his circuit are the reason the 2023 Masters saw an uptick in viewership.

The Masters is regarded as the premier major championship in golf. It takes place at historic Augusta National, drawing in major audiences every year. But this year saw an increased level of viewership.

During Sunday’s round, The Masters saw a 19% increase in viewership from 2022. Norman says LIV had a lot to do with it.

“I do hope there gets to a position where there is resolution to this, because the game of golf doesn’t need to suffer. These guys don’t need to suffer. OWGR doesn’t need to suffer,” Norman said, per Golf.com. “Augusta National recognized that, and look what happened with their ratings when the LIV players came in. It was up 19 percent. Who was the benefactor of that? Augusta National, right?”

Norman believes that with the level of talent LIV Golf has attracted, it creates a more interesting product for the major championships.

“LIV is the force for good, and now guys want to play,” Norman said. “They want to play in the majors. You don’t think CBS, NBC, you don’t think the corporations that sponsor those major championships don’t want Cam Smith, the Open champion, in their major tournament? Of course, they do. It’s a crying shame if they take their shallow view of, caused by LIV, where because of another product they’re going to ban these guys? Well, I think Augusta National proved that case point very clearly.”

Sunday at The Masters Intriguing for PGA Tour and LIV Golf

This year’s Masters created a ton of interest for both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Fan favorite Jon Rahm played incredible golf in the final two rounds to secure his first green jacket and second major championship.

Also in the mix was LIV’s Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka. The two PGA Tour defectors finished the tournament in a tie for second — backing up Norman’s point regarding viewership for The Masters.

Despite playing a fantastic tournament, Koepka struggled in the final round at Augusta National. He shot a 3-over-par 75 on the final day to finish at -8 for the tournament.

Mickelson, on the other hand, channeled some of his old success. The 52-year-old carded an impressive 7-under-par 65 to close out the event and finish in a tie for second. He’s the oldest player to finish in the top-five in Masters history.

Rahm shot a 69 on Sunday to finish at -12 at Augusta National, winning the tournament by four shots. He took home a record $3.24 million in earnings for his championship finish.