Fans Venmo money to help homeless golfer play in tour event

Mike Sweeney took quite the journey to get to his first event on a major golf tour.

The Connecticut native spent countless nights sleeping in his car in a Walmart parking lot, he told MondayQ while sharing his story. To earn enough money to get by, Sweeney worked various jobs. He spent time employed at a bowling alley, equestrian club and Subway.

Sweeney made numerous sacrifices because of his love of the game of golf, and it’s all paying off now as he has earned a spot in a Korn Ferry Tour event.

Sweeney, who also took up rapping at one point and has songs on Spotify, qualified for the HomeTown Lenders Championship. It is being played this weekend in Huntsville, Alabama.

Mike Sweeney earned his spot in the tournament at the Monday qualifier, holing out from the bunker from 35 yards away to reach a playoff. He qualified for the tournament with a par on the second playoff hole.

The 26-year-old started playing golf with his father at a young age and ended up as an all-state selection his senior year of high school. However, there was no interest from college coaches.

Instead, Sweeney started working shortly after high school at a bowling alley and equestrian center, while also improving his golf game.

Mike Sweeney turns pro

Mike Sweeney ended up moving with his father to Florida in 2018 and started his pro golf journey then. He played on small tours in Florida, while making little to no money. In order to pay entry fees, Sweeney worked at a Subway during the week.

In 2021, Sweeney started working as an assistant golf pro at a club in New York but later returned to Florida to play competitive golf. He could either spend his money on an apartment or pursue professional golf. Sweeney chose golf and started living out of his Elantra, sleeping in a Walmart parking lot.

He kept this up for months until he eventually moved in with a friend. Recently, he has been staying on couches with different friends.

Mike Sweeney has continued to play in minor league events, while also holding out hope for a bigger opportunity.

This week, he spent $500 to enter the Korn Ferry Tour Monday qualifier and ended up earning a spot in the event. This marked Sweeney’s 12th attempt to earn a spot in a PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour event through a Monday qualifier. It was his first time actually making it through.

The Korn Ferry Tour is just below the PGA Tour and is run by the PGA Tour, offering big pay days to top performers.

Sweeney received a substantial amount of money even before teeing off this week. Word of his incredible story got out, and golf fans flocked to his Venmo to help him with expenses. He is now reportedly approaching five figures on his Venmo account.

“It’s by far the most money I’ve ever had, I almost don’t know what to do,” Sweeney said.

The HomeTown Lenders Championship was delayed Thursday morning due to weather but Sweeney will get his opportunity soon enough.