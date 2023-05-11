We’re not sure if John Daly was playing to the crowd. Or if he was simply being his cantankerous self on the golf course.

But you’ve got to check out his latest on-course antics. Earlier this week, he participated in Tracy Lawrence’s Mission: Possible Celebrity Tournament at Old Hickory Country Club in Nashville. The rules appeared to be far more lax than you’d find at other tournaments, celebrity or otherwise.

John Daly hit his tee shot. And then he tossed the club, like he was flipping an ax. But he didn’t stop there. He also screamed “piece of shit,” to the delight of the gallery who lined up behind the tee box. That poor iron, as if the shot was its fault.

Fortunately, a fan captured this Daly classic and posted video of it on Instagram. Cause if there is no video, did it really happen? (In Daly’s case, and it involves something crazy, then, yes, probably).

Zire Golf captioned the video “one of us” and tagged John Daly to make sure he saw the mention,

There shouldn’t be any similar shenanigans this weekend. Daly is part of the field of the Regions Tradition at the Greystone Golf Club in Alabama. It’s part of the PGA’s Champions Tour. Given how his round was unfolding Thursday, John Daly may want to toss a club, whether it was a driver, iron or putter. By lunchtime, he was finishing the front nine. He started plus six over the first six holes. Fortunately, he settled his game down enough to put together a string of pars.

But these days, John Daly is more spectacle than he is serious golfer. He loves to sing. The 57-year-old still wears wild clothes. And his beard is Santa Claus length. He’ll puff on a cig between shots. Truthfully, he really embraces the role of the bad boy of golf. And he’s authentic, which is why he can go viral while watching a college football game.

John Daly waits to putt Thursday during the opening round of the of the Regions Tradition tournament at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Athletic noted that he showed up to peddle his merchandise at a Hooters in Augusta, Ga., two weeks before the start of The Masters. He sat on a bar stool behind the merch tables. And his fans were lined up out the door as they waited, patiently, to take a shot with their favorite. However, his arthritic knee hurts so badly he needs help getting up a couple of stairs.

So props to John Daly for being entertaining, whether he’s bombing drives or throwing clubs.