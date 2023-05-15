One of golf‘s favorite players won’t participate in the PGA Championship this year. John Daly, the 1991 winner of the major at Crooked Stick, announced that he won’t play in the event.

“I’m really disappointed to miss the PGA Championship. This Major means the world to me and will always have a special place in my heart. I wish the best to those competing,” Daly said in statement released by the PGA Championship.

Although Daly’s best days on the course are behind him, he’s continued to participate in the PGA Championship. He has not made the weekend cut for the major tournament in his last eight appearances.

Daly cited an undisclosed injury for the reason behind his withdrawal from the tournament. According to USA Today, the two-time major champion had his left knee replaced in December.

It’s unclear if that weighed in on Daly’s decision or if there’s another injury he’s battling. His announcement comes just a few days prior to the start of the event.

The PGA Championship begins on May 18 and runs through May 21. The tournament will be played at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. Justin Thomas won the event last year, the second time he’s claimed the PGA Championship.

John Daly continues to put on a show for golf fans

Although he won’t be a participant the PGA Championship, Daly probably won’t be away from the fans for too long. He was recently on the course for a celebrity tournament and continued to prove he’s still a fan favorite.

Last week, Daly participated in Tracy Lawrence’s Mission: Possible Celebrity Tournament at Old Hickory Country Club in Nashville. And when a shot didn’t go the way he planned, he got pretty animated.

Daly launched his club down the fairway, then yelled, “Piece of s***!” while it flew through the air. That’s the John Daly we know and love.

Though Daly isn’t much of a threat to win golf tournaments on the PGA Tour any longer, he continues to be a fan favorite. His willingness to say and do pretty much anything is a refreshing aspect to golf.

It’s why the two-time major champion remained so popular through all of these years.

Daly won five events as a member of the PGA Tour, and also claimed victories in three European Tour events and one PGA Tour Champions tournament.

In addition to winning the PGA Championship in 1991, Daly won the Open Championship in 1996, claiming his second major title.