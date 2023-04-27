Justin Thomas buys $14 million waterfront home, selling $3.65 million Florida starter home

Justin Thomas is one of the best golfers on planet Earth. He’s piled up the PGA Tour wins during his career–15 to be exact–and he was even ranked as the top golfer in the world in 2018 and 2020 for a brief period of time. He’s turning 30 years old on April 29th, and Thomas is privileged enough to have raked in $53 million in career earnings thus far. The gifted golfer recently upgraded his home in Jupiter, Florida, a place that is basically the home base for many members of the PGA Tour. Thomas recently purchased a $14 million waterfront mansion in Jupiter (in the top pictures below), so now he’s listing his previous Jupiter home for $3.65 million.

The former Alabama star picked Jupiter for a good reason; the place is basically a golfer’s paradise. There are currently 80 golf courses within 20 miles of his new house. That’s precisely why more than 30 players on the PGA Tour live there.

Details on Justin Thomas’ old house

Thomas’ old house features 5,545 feet of living space and four bedrooms, with seven bathrooms. The property is on just under an acre of land. It’s located in Jupiter, basically heaven on Earth for anybody who loves golf. There are more than 12 golf courses located within the town. The house has several different upgrades in it. It includes a new roof installed in 2022, updated kitchen counters, and a 1,100-square-foot addition over the garage.

Another reason so many other golfers live in the state of Florida is that there is no income tax in Florida. It’s one of the nine states in the USA with no income tax.

Justin Thomas is hungry for more success

While upgrading his new house is phenomenal, Thomas is unsatisfied and hungry for more success. And that’s the way it should be for a player of Thomas’ talent.

Sure, he’s finished in the Top 15 of all four majors. And he’s won two majors–both of them the PGA Championship (2017 and 2022). And winning over $50 million is never easy, especially on the PGA Tour, which is only getting more and more competitive by the minute.

Those are amazing accomplishments. But it’s fair to say that plenty of people out there think that Thomas has underachieved in the majors. He’s even said it himself on numerous occasions over the years. That’s precisely what makes Thomas a true competitor. He understands his rare talent and ability and wants to get the most out of it. He probably should have won more majors by now, there’s no question about that. But golf can be a funny game to figure out, and even the best players in the world go through bizarre slumps for mysterious reasons.

That will be the key for Thomas to take the next step in his career, performing more consistently in the majors. He’s simply too good of a player to be playing the way he has in them in the past, and he knows it. We’ll see if he can figure it out in the future.